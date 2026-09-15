Kennedy Center's Sudden Closure Could Trigger New Legal Conflicts

In a surprising turn of events, the Kennedy Center‘s board has voted for an immediate shutdown of the iconic arts institution. This decision, reported by various media outlets and confirmed in a post from former President Donald Trump, was made to facilitate what they termed “large and very complex” renovations. However, this move has sparked outrage from Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex-officio board member who has vocally opposed Trump’s involvement with the center.

Legal Tensions Surrounding Trump’s Name Change

Earlier on the same day as the shutdown vote, a federal judge issued an injunction to block the board from adding Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, which had already been a point of contention. Beatty had previously sued to halt the name change and to prevent the closure of the center. Her statement following the board’s decision indicated her intention to take the matter to court once more.

Beatty’s Defense of the Kennedy Center

Rep. Beatty emphasized the Kennedy Center’s long-standing plans for phased renovations, asserting that such processes are standard for major performing arts venues. She expressed disappointment over how the attempted renaming had driven patrons, artists, and donors away, stating, “Donald Trump only cares about the Kennedy Center for his vanity. That is wrong and it is a breach of his fiduciary duty as a trustee.” She reaffirmed her commitment to protecting the institution as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

Criticism of Board Leadership

Norm Eisen, counsel for Rep. Beatty and a member of Democracy Defenders Action, criticized the board’s recent decisions, labeling the shutdown a continuation of the mismanagement that has plagued the center under its current leadership. He stated, “The unlawful renaming drove audiences and artists away. Now the Board has voted to shut down yet again to hide the terrible mismanagement under its current leadership. We’ll see the Defendants in court.”

Trump’s Response and Future Implications

In his post on Truth Social, Trump defended the board’s closure decision, claiming it was necessary for safety and the commencement of renovations. He expressed his intention to appeal the ruling against adding his name to the building, stating that the renovations would not proceed without it. Trump warned, “If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place.”