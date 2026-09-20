Ke Huy Quan Reflects on Life-Altering $100,000 Check

In his newly released memoir, Never Say Die, Ke Huy Quan reflects on the remarkable moment when he received a residual check of $100,000 for his role in the iconic film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. At just 12 years old, Quan, who starred as Short Round, was unaware of the additional benefits that came with acting, including residuals beyond his base salary.

The Moment of Surprise

Quan recalls walking into his kitchen one afternoon to find his parents gathered around the table, smiles spreading across their faces. His mother held an envelope addressed to him, while his father examined the accompanying documents. “It was a check from Lucasfilm. It was for almost $100,000, an amount that didn’t make any sense to me,” Quan described in his memoir, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

A Rare Opportunity

He went on to reminisce about the rarity of such an incident. “Back then, almost no actors got a piece of a movie’s profits,” Quan explained. “Even today, only the biggest stars do. That a kid like me, making his first film, would be included in something like that was unheard of.” The success of Temple of Doom, being the sequel to a blockbuster, significantly contributed to the generous residuals offered, an act that Quan described as life-changing for his family.

A Triumphant Return