Katy Perry has announced that Jennifer Aniston will be the godmother of her child

Katy Perry has resolved the heavily-publicized rumor that her buddy Jennifer Aniston will certainly be her child’s godmother.

Katy Perry is preparing to welcome her first youngster – a girl – with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and followers were sent out right into a craze after the rumor concerning her and Jen.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, the pregnant mommy claimed that Jennifer, 51, found the rumor absolutely nothing except entertaining.

Katy discussed: “She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends. And we were like wow, this is a wild rumor.”

She included: “God knows she’s had everything said about her. This is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from.”

Katy claimed the rumor is “a product of the media and the internet,” stating, “you should not believe everything you read”.

During lockdown Friends celebrity Jen has been great assistance to Katy and 43-year-old star Orlando.

Katy and Jen, the godmother to Friends co-star Courteney Cox’s child Coco, have been friends virtually a year, yet Orlando continues to be the one that is closer to Jen out of both.

Switching equipment to her maternity, Katy confessed that she’s “swollen everywhere” as she prepares to welcome her girl in merely a couple of weeks.

“I am going to be 190 pounds. I am large, Marge, in charge. Everything is swollen. My hands are swollen. My feet are swollen. I am in sandals, whatever.”

Last week, Katy disclosed the charming label she calls her expected child.

Opening up concerning the name she’s been calling her lady, Katy informed Fleur East on Hits Radio Breakfast: “I call her Kicky Perry occasionally.

“I like a wordplay here, yet I’m truly energetic today, and, you recognize, my physicians resemble ‘Stay energetic, you’re great to go lady!’ And so I’ve been dancing, I’ve been singing a whole lot.”

The chart-topping vocalist will undoubtedly end up being a mommy for the very first time while Orlando has a nine-year-old kid Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr…

The Teenage Dream vocalist and Pirates of the Caribbean star have a shortlist of names for their expected child, yet the vocalist claimed they would not call her till she shows up.