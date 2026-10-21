Kate Middleton Stuns in Golden Gown and Sparkling Tiara

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently stole the spotlight at a state banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, the 44-year-old royal showcased a stunning look that hinted at her future role as queen. The banquet was held in honor of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, marking a significant occasion in royal engagements.

Kate Middleton Made A Marvellous Appearance At The State Banquet

Getty

Kate’s enchanting entrance in a flowing golden gown designed by Lebanese fashion icon Elie Saab further enhanced her regal presence. The dress, featuring cape-like sleeves, a braided neckline, and a cinched waist, paired beautifully with her choice of accessories, which included stunning drop earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and a blue sash from the Royal Victorian Order. A shimmering gold clutch completed her elegant look.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Looked Wonderful Together

Getty

The crowning glory of Kate’s appearance was the illustrious Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, which further accentuated her royal elegance. This remarkable diamond-and-pearl tiara holds sentimental value, having been famously worn by Princess Diana. Complementing the tiara, Kate donned pearl-shaped earrings and styled her long, brunette hair softly around her shoulders, allowing her accessories to shine.

Prince William looked equally distinguished in a ceremonial Windsor uniform adorned with military-style embellishments, which included red accents and gleaming gold buttons. His attire featured a white shirt, bow tie, and an array of military medals, topped off with a matching blue sash, mirroring Kate’s elegant style.

Kate Middleton Was At The Center Of The High-Society Table

Getty

Seated alongside prominent dignitaries, including the Sultan of Oman, Kate Middleton proved her place among the high-society elite. King Charles welcomed his guests with a heartfelt speech before dinner, expressing his gratitude for the ties between the UK and Oman and ending with a warm welcome in Arabic. The atmosphere was further enhanced by opulent decorations, which included salt dishes adorned with the King’s royal cypher.