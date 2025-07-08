Kate Middleton Dazzles in Tiara at Windsor Castle Gala

In a stunning showcase of royal elegance, Kate Middleton dazzled in a tiara at the much-anticipated state banquet held at Windsor Castle on July 8. Marking her first tiara appearance since 2023, the Princess of Wales attended this prestigious event in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron’s official visit to the United Kingdom, reigniting her status as a style icon within the royal family.

A Grand Occasion at Windsor Castle

The gathering at Windsor Castle was notable as it marked the first state banquet at this historic venue in over a decade. The Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla, all of whom embraced the formal atmosphere with impeccable style. This momentous evening was filled with diplomatic significance, celebrating ties between the UK and France.

Princess of Wales Stuns in Red & Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara

Kate Middleton captivated audiences in a striking deep red gown designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, the same mind behind her memorable 2011 wedding dress. Complementing her glamorous attire, she adorned Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, a beloved royal heirloom that she has sported on numerous occasions. The couple later posted a charming portrait on social media, stating, “Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor,” capturing the anticipation and formality of the night.

Look Back at Kate’s Tiara History & Hiatus

The last time Kate wore the iconic Lover’s Knot Tiara was in December 2023 during the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, where she paired it with a pink gown by Jenny Packham. Her previous state banquet appearance was in November 2023, where she opted for the unusual Strathmore Rose Tiara, a piece that had remained hidden from public view since the 1930s. According to Harper’s Bazaar, since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate has graced several royal events wearing four different tiaras, although her appearances with these royal accessories were notably diminished throughout most of 2024 while she focused on her health.

Kate’s Return Comes After Time Away From the Spotlight

Despite not wearing a tiara during a state visit to Qatar in December, Kate continued her royal duties by welcoming the Amir of Qatar and his wife alongside Prince William. However, she did not attend the evening’s state banquet. Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales announced her remission from cancer, and her gradual return to public life has been met with overwhelming support. In a candid moment during her July 2 visit to Colchester Hospital, she discussed the emotional hurdles of life after treatment, explaining, “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

Earlier in the day, the couple warmly welcomed President and Mrs. Macron at RAF Northolt before making their way to Windsor Castle. The official greeting was followed by a majestic horse-drawn carriage procession, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Kate Middleton’s stunning return in a tiara not only highlights her enduring royal presence but also marks a moment of resilience and renewed commitment to her royal duties.