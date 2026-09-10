K2 Media Capital Unveils Bold Cross-Border IP Initiatives in Toronto

At the Toronto Film Festival market, Gayathiri Guliani and Uzair Merchant have launched K2 Media Capital, a bold new venture dedicated to entertainment investment and production. This innovative company is poised to tap into a growing demand for cross-border, high-value intellectual property that transcends formats and geographical boundaries.

A New Approach to Entertainment Value

K2 Media Capital is distinct in its approach, reflecting a significant shift in how entertainment value is generated. According to Guliani and Merchant, the potential of a project now goes beyond just its initial film or series; it encompasses franchise potential, technology tie-ins, licensing opportunities, gaming spinoffs, and immersive experiences. The venture’s ambitious slate includes a diverse array of movies, television shows, documentaries, educational content, and immersive storytelling—all anchored by long-term ownership of intellectual property (IP) and international co-productions.

The Visionaries Behind K2 Media Capital

Guliani, a seasoned media professional with a 27-year career, has extensive experience with notable companies such as Sony, Lionsgate, Viacom, Reliance, and Star. Merchant, an award-winning filmmaker and writer, has contributed to major projects like “Deadpool 2,” “Fast and Furious 7,” and the “Superman & Lois” series. His creative endeavors have earned him numerous international accolades for original IP.

The Vision for Exceptional IP

Guliani expresses a sense of urgency regarding the evolving entertainment landscape, stating, “The entertainment industry is at an important inflection point. The opportunity is no longer simply to finance a production; it is to identify intellectual property that can build value across multiple platforms, territories, and generations.” She emphasizes that K2 Media Capital is designed to bridge the gap between exceptional IP and the right creative architecture, commercial strategy, and capital to maximize its potential.

A Comprehensive Process for Development and Distribution

The company’s methodology is systematic and comprehensive, envisioning a process that starts with IP creation and extends through development, packaging, financing, production, and finally, distribution and monetization across various formats. Projects may emerge as films, TV series, streaming titles, books, games, soundtracks, licensed products, or immersive experiences based on what is most suitable in the international market.

Building a Creative Ecosystem

Merchant elaborates on the creative ecosystem K2 aims to build, stating, “I have spent much of my career creating worlds, developing stories, and exploring how technology can expand the way audiences experience them.” He envisions a future for storytelling where original IP is developed with both creative ambition and commercial insight, ultimately allowing creators a pathway from concept to global entertainment asset.

An Advisory Board to Guide Opportunities

K2 Media Capital has also established an advisory board with expertise in intellectual property, filmmaking, screenwriting, and franchise development, as well as international production, finance, media strategy, technology, and distribution. This diverse group will support K2 in vetting and expanding opportunities from IP development through financing, production, partnerships, and monetization.

A Diverse Pipeline of International Projects

As it enters the market, K2 boasts a promising pipeline of projects, including:

“Masala Boba” – A co-production feature from Taiwan, India, and Jordan currently in pre-production.

“Vault X” – A sci-fi action and espionage project from India and the U.A.E., with an existing 20-minute proof of concept.

“Every Living Thing” – A documentary addressing water scarcity, completed and narrated by Kabir Bedi, set to premiere in Toronto.

“Big Man Small World” – A culinary reality series from Canada and the U.A.E. featuring chef Albert Valentine.

“Sincerely Sofia” – A U.K.-U.A.E. suspense thriller currently in script development.

“The Kreativ Universe” – A five-title interconnected franchise spanning multiple genres.

Engaging with Industry Partners

At the festival market, K2 plans to engage with an array of industry stakeholders, including sales agents, distributors, investors, family offices, and media funds. Their discussions will encompass project financing, co-production partnerships, IP acquisition, rights options, licensing, merchandising, publishing, gaming tie-ins, and various distribution opportunities.

A Pipeline of Opportunities

Guliani emphasizes that K2 Media Capital is focused on establishing a sustainable pipeline rather than merely pursuing individual projects. “We want to build a portfolio of IP where creativity, ownership, capital, and global market access work together,” she asserts. “Toronto is the first major international platform where we are opening that conversation.”

Creating Universes Beyond Borders

Merchant shares a vision for a future where storytelling is interconnected and inclusive, stating, “K2 is about building a new ecosystem where artists can own the worlds they create, where technology amplifies rather than replaces imagination, and where culturally authentic stories can travel beyond borders.” He underscores that the goal is not just to create content, but to develop universes that resonate with diverse cultures and allow audiences to experience their narratives in profound ways.