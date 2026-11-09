Justin Timberlake Reveals the Truth Behind This Hit Song

Nearly twenty years after its release, Justin Timberlake is setting the record straight about his hit song “What Goes Around…Comes Around.” The Grammy-winning artist addressed longstanding rumors suggesting that the track was inspired by his relationship with Britney Spears during a recent appearance on Complex’s Re-Rank podcast.

The Truth Behind the Song

On the November 5 episode, Timberlake, now 45, took the opportunity to clarify the true inspiration behind the 2006 single. “Maybe I should dispel a rumor at this point, which has gone around forever,” he said, emphasizing that the song is not a personal account about his infamous breakup with Spears.

A Story of a Friend

Timberlake, who famously dated Spears from 1999 to 2002, revealed that the song stems from a personal experience shared by a friend. “He was just going through it, and he was telling me what had happened,” Timberlake recalled. “I said, ‘Do you mind if I write about this?’ And I quote, my friend said, ‘Yeah, torch that b–ch. What goes around comes around.’”

The Song’s Interpretation

“What Goes Around…Comes Around” tells the story of betrayal and the eventual return of karma. While listeners initially speculated that Timberlake was reflecting on his own past with Spears, he has made it clear that the song is a narrative shaped by someone else’s experience, allowing him to channel it into his music without it being directly related to his own relationship.