Julie Klausner Reflects on 'Difficult People' at Televerse Live

The Television Academy has officially announced that the talented writer, comedian, actor, and podcaster Julie Klausner will join Seth Abramovitch of The Hollywood Reporter for a live edition of the celebrated podcast It Happened in Hollywood. This special event will take place on Friday, August 14, from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. PT as part of Televerse, the Academy’s three-day festival celebrating the art of television, hosted at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

A Celebration of Creativity

“Move over, Madonna summer,” quipped Abramovitch. “This is the dawning of the Age of Julie Klausner.” In response, Klausner humorously remarked, “Finally, a chance to talk about my career to somebody besides a therapist.” This candid conversation will focus on the making and lasting impact of Difficult People, the Hulu comedy that Klausner created and starred in alongside Billy Eichner. The series premiered in August 2015 and ran for three seasons, quickly garnering a loyal fanbase with its witty, acerbic take on the entertainment industry and a noteworthy array of guest stars, including Cole Escola in one of his early roles.

Exploring the Legacy of ‘Difficult People’

This special episode of It Happened in Hollywood marks a reunion for Klausner and Abramovitch, who first met at New York’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in 2001. They will engage in an insightful discussion about the creative process behind Difficult People, from its origins and writing intricacies to its significant influence on contemporary comedy and television. Notably, the series was recently released on Blu-ray, allowing fans to revisit its humor and style.

Klausner’s Impressive Career

In addition to her groundbreaking work on Difficult People, Klausner has made a mark as a writer for other television series, including Apple TV’s Schmigadoon! and Amazon’s The Kids in the Hall. She is also the author of the bestselling memoir I Don’t Care About Your Band and hosts the popular podcast How Was Your Week?.

Join the Celebration