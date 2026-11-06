Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Celebrate with Matching Star Tattoos

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa, who captured hearts during their time on Dancing With the Stars, have chosen a unique way to commemorate their emotional journey on the show. After their elimination on Disney Night on November 3, the duo took to social media to reveal matching tattoos, marking the end of their competitive dance experience.

Tattoos to Celebrate Their Journey

In a heartfelt video shared on November 5, Sosa showcased their identical wrist tattoos, featuring eight miniature stars—a nod to the eighth place finish they achieved in the competition. He captioned the post, “One star for every time we got to dance,” vividly expressing the significance of their time together on the show.

Symbolic Ink for Lasting Memories

Ezra Sosa’s tributes don’t stop with the stars. He also inked an image of a chair on his ribs, representing a key prop from Stiles’ iconic film, Save the Last Dance. This chair was central to their jazz routine, as they recreated a memorable scene from the 2001 movie, blending their past with their DWTS experience.

A Tribute to Each Other

Julia Stiles added her own unique touch with the phrase “diva check” tattooed in cursive script. When fans asked about the meaning behind this phrase, Sosa explained, “It’s how I’d ask how she was doing every day.” This insight into their daily interactions highlights the strong bond they developed throughout their training.

A Strong Connection from the Start

The idea for these tattoos was born early in their training, suggesting that their connection went beyond dance floors and competition scores. Stiles and Sosa’s shared commitment is evident not only in their performances but also in the meaningful gestures they created to commemorate their time together.