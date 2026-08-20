Josh Radnor Reveals Surprising Distance Among How I Met Your Mother Cast

Josh Radnor, best known for his role as Ted Mosby in the hit series How I Met Your Mother, reflected on the show’s complex ending during a 2014 interview with Vulture. Despite being informed early on that his character would ultimately lose the mother, Radnor emphasized the joy of the journey throughout the series. “Even if you know how something’s gonna end, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the ride,” he stated.

Secrets of the Finale

Radnor shared that early in production, the writers revealed the twist regarding Ted’s relationship with the mother, portrayed by Cristin Milioti. Yet, he harbored uncertainty about whether the storyline would truly be pursued, especially given the strong connection fans had developed with Milioti’s character. “I asked them, ‘Are you guys still doing that?’ And they said yeah,” he recalled.

Milioti’s Emotional Revelation

For Milioti, the revelation of her character’s fate came unexpectedly at a cast and crew Christmas party. During a conversation with co-creator Carter Bays, he offered to share spoilers about the finale. “He was like, ‘Do you want to know how it ends?’” Milioti recounted. It began as a jest when she replied, “What, do I die?” But when Bays pressed further, she consented, and the news hit her hard.

A Sensitive Disclosure

The implications of her character’s storyline left Milioti in tears. “I sat there sobbing,” she admitted, explaining how impactful the moment was for her. The next day, Bays reached out with an apology, expressing regret for the manner in which he revealed the twist. “He wrote me an email the next day, being like, ‘I’m so sorry I told you that way, you seemed really upset,’” she shared.