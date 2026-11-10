Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer’ Reinvents Holiday Cheer with a Twist

The highly anticipated film “Ebenezer,” featuring Johnny Depp in the role of Scrooge, has officially premiered, generating a wave of positive reviews from film critics. Many are celebrating Depp’s return to Hollywood with remarks such as “wickedly fun holiday treat” and “strong comeback vehicle for its star.” The film, directed by Ti West, promises to offer a fresh take on the beloved Charles Dickens classic.

Critical Acclaim for Depp’s Performance

UK Film Critic Phil Roberts lauds “Ebenezer” as a “bold spin on Dickens’ classic,” noting its blend of sincerity, heart, and despair. He commended Depp’s portrayal, emphasizing its magnetic quality throughout Scrooge’s transformative journey: “Scrooge’s soft redemption arc leading to a finale that delivers more emotional resonance than its predecessors,” he shared on X. “Humbug!”

Tom Chatalbash, chief film critic for FilmSpeak, echoed this sentiment, calling the movie a “wickedly fun holiday treat” and praising Depp as a “fiendish delight.” He highlighted the actor’s lively performance, which manages to balance whimsical charm with emotional depth—elements that many had missed. Chatalbash also noted Ti West’s ability to create a captivating gothic visual style, enhancing the storytelling with new layers to Scrooge’s character. He concluded by expressing excitement for Depp’s return to the big screen, promising a full review soon.

Mixed Reactions from Critics

While many reviews were positive, not everyone was impressed. Critics Choice member Clarence Moye described the film as a “pleasant surprise,” commending Ti West’s gothic aesthetic which breathed new life into the conventional narrative. He placed Depp among the best modern portrayals of Scrooge, alongside George C. Scott. Conversely, fellow Critics Choice member Tony Mosello found “Ebenezer” invigorating, highlighting Depp’s upbeat performance and noting the film’s stunning visuals alongside a solid supporting cast.

However, some critics offered less favorable feedback. Ren Vieira expressed disappointment, stating that while “Ebenezer” hits all the right beats, it lacks distinctiveness and uniqueness. “Fantastic set design, production & sound design,” they wrote, but found Depp’s portrayal to be merely rehashing his previous roles. Similarly, MaryAnn Johanson simply called the film “utterly superfluous.” Robert Ortiz noted it was “fine” and technically adept, yet ultimately forgettable and dull for those familiar with “A Christmas Carol,” failing to provide fresh insights.

A Timely Hollywood Comeback

“Ebenezer” not only reimagines the timeless Christmas story but marks Depp’s first major studio film since his highly publicized legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen. With a tagline hinting at a fresh narrative, it presents “The name you know, the story you don’t.”

The Release Date and First Reactions

Set to premiere in theaters on November 13, “Ebenezer” is poised to be a significant release just in time for the holiday season. As audiences eagerly await the film, early reactions suggest a mix of delight and skepticism, showcasing the diverse expectations surrounding Depp’s much-anticipated return to the screen.

EBENEZER is a revitalized edition of the classic Victorian fable of redemption, centered around a fun, quirky, and energetic Johnny Depp performance. Ti West captures the gothic horror vibes to combine them with some intriguing and haunting visuals and solid supporting cast pic.twitter.com/kf3SsZO1im — Tony Mosello (@MoselloATC) November 10, 2026

#Ebenezer is a pleasant surprise. Ti West brings a lovely gothic visual style which helps freshen an otherwise standard take. And of course Depp is great, standing with George C. Scott as the best of the modern Scrooges. pic.twitter.com/F3klBLEVwi — Clarence Moye (@ClarenceMoye) November 10, 2026

Well, color me pleasantly surprised! #Ebenezer is a wickedly fun holiday treat and strong comeback vehicle for its star. Depp is a fiendish delight as Scrooge, delivering a lively performance that thankfully balances the goofy charm and emotional gravitas that has been sorely… pic.twitter.com/PpbdySFMmj — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) November 10, 2026

I’m a sucker for A Christmas Carol & #Ebenezer hits all the beats right, but nothing’s distinct or unique about this version.

Fantastic set design, production & sound design, but it’s just Depp doing cooky Scrooge, nothing more than his old tricks…

Claflin & Grint innocent pic.twitter.com/3dYHypcGed — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) November 9, 2026