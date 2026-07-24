Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol — Johnny Depp Unleashes Grouchy, Snowball-Throwing Scrooge

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” marking Johnny Depp’s return to a major Hollywood role following his widely publicized 2022 trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp’s Scrooge: a darker, haunted take

Directed by Ti West, the film is billed as a dark reimagining of Charles Dickens’ classic. The trailer presents Depp as the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge, tormented by terrifying spirits that haunt him through the Christmas season. In quieter moments, when he is not forced to confront painful truths from his past, the ill-tempered Scrooge is shown roaming snow-covered streets and even throwing snowballs at the heads of passersby.

“It’s good to be back,” Depp says as Scrooge at the end of the trailer.

Career context: legal battle and recent work

“Ebenezer” represents Depp’s first major Hollywood release since his lengthy and publicized legal battle with Amber Heard. During their relationship both accused the other of domestic abuse; a jury later found both guilty of defamation. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard, while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Following his departure from the villain Grindelwald role—he was cut from the third “Harry Potter” spinoff film “Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in 2018—Depp has continued to work on international and independent projects. His recent credits include the films “Minamata” and “Jeanne du Barry,” and he directed the indie title “Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.” His career momentum continues to build with “Ebenezer” and a casting in Lionsgate’s upcoming action-thriller “Day Drinker,” alongside Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.

Cast, director and release

The “Ebenezer” ensemble also features Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint and Daisy Ridley. West, best known for horror titles such as ” Pearl” and “MaXXXine,” told the crowd at a CinemaCon unveiling of the trailer that his exposure to certain “A Christmas Carol” adaptations were some of his earliest glimpses of the horror genre. “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” is in theaters on Nov. 13.

Watch the trailer below.