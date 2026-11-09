Joe Biden Halts Memoir Promotion Amid Cancer Struggles

Former President Joe Biden has announced that he will limit promotional activities for his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, following his recent diagnosis of prostate cancer. In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Biden acknowledged that his ongoing battle with the disease has impacted his ability to actively engage with readers.

“Some days are better than others,” he wrote. “It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves.”

Details of the Memoir

Set to be released on November 17, Promise Me, America recounts Biden’s experiences during his presidency. The former president described the book as covering “my years as President,” including the various challenges faced and the decisions made during his time in office.

He elaborated, “It’s about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America’s role in the world. More than anything, it’s about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy.”

Health Update and Personal Reflection

Biden further shared that his cancer diagnosis occurred while he was writing the memoir, expressing empathy for the millions of Americans and families affected by the disease. “My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment,” he noted, adding that the support from the public has meant a great deal to him and his family.

I want to share a brief update. My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you’ll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It’s about who we are as a nation. What we… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2026

Reflections on Overcoming Challenges

In his statement, Biden also reflected on resilience, drawing from a lesson imparted by his father: “Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.” He emphasized the uniqueness of the United States, stating, “America is the most unique nation on earth. Unlike other countries, we’re built on an idea. An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal.”

Earlier this year, Biden had highlighted that his memoir reflects his faith in America, describing it as a narrative on the challenges the nation has faced. “It’s about the decisions I made, and why I made them. Leading the country through COVID, rebuilding our economy, restoring our democracy after the attack on Jan. 6, ending our nation’s longest war in Afghanistan, strengthening NATO, and supporting Ukraine. It’s about why I chose to run for re-election and why I chose to step aside. Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America,” he shared in a prior video.

Personal Cancer Journey

Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis came to light in May of this year. In an October 2025 update, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, confirmed that he was undergoing a treatment plan involving radiation therapy and hormone therapy.