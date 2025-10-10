Jessica Kirson Gifts Riyadh Comedy Earnings to Human Rights Cause

Jessica Kirson, a veteran stand-up comedian, recently made headlines by donating her entire fee from the Riyadh Comedy Festival to the Human Rights Campaign. This bold move highlights Kirson’s commitment to championing LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in a region with a complicated history on such issues. Her actions have not only sparked discussions about the role of entertainers in promoting human rights but have also brought attention to the ongoing dialogue surrounding performances in countries with controversial histories.

Breaking Ground in Riyadh

The Riyadh Comedy Festival, which ran from September 26 to October 9, attracted an impressive lineup of comedians including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, and Kevin Hart. Despite the star-studded roster, the event faced criticism due to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. However, Kirson’s participation stood out as she made a significant impact by requesting to perform openly as a lesbian and incorporating gay-themed material in her act. “I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued,” Kirson explained, highlighting her desire to initiate change from within.

Bill Burr praised Kirson’s courage during a conversation on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, citing her audacious jokes about Grindr in front of Saudi royals. Louis C.K. also lauded her efforts on HBO’s Real Time, emphasizing the importance of her groundbreaking performance.

A Pledge to Human Rights

Kirson’s decision to donate her festival fee to the Human Rights Campaign reflects her deep remorse for participating under the Saudi government’s auspices. “I am deeply sorry to all the fans and followers hurt or disappointed by my decision,” she stated, reiterating her commitment to human rights. The donation was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, showcasing a tangible step towards supporting LGBTQ+ rights globally.

The Broader Narrative

Kirson’s donation follows discussions around other comedians’ involvement in the festival. Notably, Human Rights Watch declined similar donations, advocating instead for performers to call for the release of imprisoned Saudi activists. Joey Shea from Human Rights Watch urged participants to leverage their influence for meaningful change.

Aziz Ansari, another festival performer, expressed his intent to allocate part of his fee to groups supporting free speech. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he explained that participating in the festival allowed him to contribute to societal progress, underscoring the complexity of engaging with repressive regimes.

Ansari further commented, “There’s people over there that don’t agree with the stuff that the government’s doing… this is a young country, and things can really change.” His remarks underscored the belief that cultural events can foster openness and dialogue, potentially leading to significant social shifts.