Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane Share Stunt Secrets from SUPERNATURAL

In an exclusive conversation, Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane share their insights on preparing for intense stunt work and the invaluable lessons they gleaned from their time on Supernatural. The two stars discuss how their experiences have shaped their characters in the upcoming series, Countdown, highlighting their commitment to portraying complex heroes even against the backdrop of familiar villain roles.

The Intensity of Countdown

In Countdown, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Jensen Ackles, is thrust into a secret task force following the shocking murder of a Homeland Security officer. As the plot unfolds, Mark joins forces with agents from various law enforcement branches, uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the safety of millions. The urgency of this narrative sets the tone for the show as the characters race against time.

Drawing From Past Experiences

We recently had the opportunity to sit down with the showrunner, Derek Haas, along with stars Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane, as well as other cast members. During our discussion, Jensen reflected on how his lengthy tenure in Supernatural prepped him for the demands of Countdown. “Stretch. Stretch out. Those action sequences… they’re not gonna be kind on your body!” he emphasizes, acknowledging the physicality required. He elaborates, “I enjoy the athleticism required for it,” highlighting how stamina and spatial awareness play crucial roles in executing stunts effectively. The lessons learned from Supernatural not only enhance his physical performance but also inform his character’s emotional depth.

“We’ve talked about this, but spatial awareness comes in handy when you’re doing stunts,” Jensen continues. “It also benefits your scene work – hitting your mark and understanding the distance from other characters is essential.” Eric chimes in, praising Jensen’s stunt performance, particularly in an action-packed scene where he jumps from a moving trailer into a pickup truck bed, underscoring their teamwork and camaraderie.

Creating Believable Characters

Eric Dane, who portrays task force leader Nathan Blythe, also shares insights about balancing authority and depth in his character. “A lot of it has to do with the writing,” Eric reflects, acknowledging the craft of showrunner Derek Haas. He points out that Nathan is designed to be a stoic yet intriguing leader, allowing the story to breathe and giving opportunities for character development. Jensen even adds a lighthearted comment, “I mean, devastatingly handsome,” when discussing Nathan’s character.

Both actors find a rewarding challenge in portraying characters such as Mark and Nathan, who are not only heroes but also face significant personal obstacles. “He’s been dealt a really crappy hand,” says Jensen about Mark. “But he chose to bring as much light as he could to a dark world.” Similarly, Eric articulates that the essence of heroism often comes from the perspectives of others, stating, “You get all you need to know about Nathan Blythe from how the others speak about and treat him.”

Counting Down to Premiere

As the countdown to the series premiere on June 25 approaches, excitement builds not only for the high-stakes action but also for the compelling character arcs. With Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane at the helm, both actors bring a wealth of experience to their roles, showcasing the depth they cultivated during their time in Supernatural while diving into new challenges in Countdown. Their reflections on stunts and character development highlight the dedication they have towards delivering an engaging viewing experience.