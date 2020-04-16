Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Wedding Date, Dress, Location, and more

Alex Rodriguez just recently proposed and offered Jennifer Lopez the most significant engagement ring ever. Like, nobody else also needs to trouble attempting to give their enjoyed ones a glossy rock now. And currently the world, whereby I suggest you and me, is stressing over the pair’s upcoming (albeit somewhat postponed) wedding event.

Considering just how much these 2 enjoy an outrageous grand gesture (keep in mind that $146,420 Porsche?), their wedding event will likely be a huge deal. And thinking about the amount of celeb close friends they have, the visitor listing will likely be royal-wedding degrees of stacked. Here’s what we understand up until now, and please note that we’ll be upgrading this as even more details appear.

Alex confirmed as much throughout a look on GMA 3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke, claiming, “I would say exes invited to the wedding. All-inclusive. The more, the merrier.”

Dang, she was fully grown! As a pointer, J.Lo has been wed many times. Most just recently, she was wed to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 (they have two youngsters), and from 2001 to 2003, she was wed to Cris Judd, and then, before that, she was wed to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Meanwhile, A-Rod was wed to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and they have two youngsters. So, yeah, there can be a great deal of Ghosts From Relationships Past present!

In an online meeting with Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez claimed her wedding event plans get on pause out now as her family members social distances amid coronavirus.

“It did affect it a little bit,” she claimed. “So we’ll see what happens now… I don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she included. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Alex confirmed this nugget of details likewise on GMA 3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke, claiming, “I got one clue for you all. One wedding clue. It’s going to be a long flight.”

A source, later on, informed Us Weekly that the wedding event was intended to occur in lovely Italy. “It was all planned out and paid for,” the expert exposed. “They had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.”

I suggest this information appears suitable thinking considering that Alex proposed on the coastline, right? According to an Us Weekly source, Jennifer and Alex planned to go down this aisle THIS SUMMERTIME.

The wedding event was intended to be earlier, yet because J.Lo’s been hectic with ranking the checks as of late, it was bumped so she and Alex can have sufficient time to prepare seriously. “J.Lo and Alex’s wedding is supposed to be this summer after postponing it because of her filming schedule, her Super Bowl performance, and other work commitments,” a 2nd source informed Us Weekly. “She is finally ready to shift her focus to wedding planning and making that a top priority.”

A source informed People that the pair “are not doing a huge wedding” and will possibly select “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.” Okay, great, yet keep in mind that all their closest close friends are popular, so also a small wedding event is going to be a significant Hollywood minute.

In a YouTube Video, J.Lo exposed she wishes to get wed in 2020 and desires the event to take place in a church, claiming, “I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”

J.Lo confirmed this extremely lovable thing to Entertainment Tonight, merely claiming “of course” when asked if her boy, Max, intended to give her away.

Gossip Cop rejected this report after a paper “source” claimed, “This is going to be an event like no one’s ever seen before. There will be music, dancing, extravagant floral arrangements, and plenty of celebrity guests.” The source likewise declared there’d be a celeb visitor listing of 500 individuals, consisting of George and Amal Clooney. I mean… I can be true…

In situation you missed it, J.Lo was spotted out in New York City putting on a gigantic wedding ball dress for an approaching movie yet guaranteed followers that her in real life outfit would certainly look absolutely nothing like it. “I know I don’t want one as big as I’m wearing in the movie,” she informed Extra TV. “That one is a lot to carry around. Too big. But amazing and I’m so lucky I got to wear it.”