Jennifer Garner Shares Surprising Highlights from Ben Affleck Marriage

Jennifer Garner recently reflected on an enchanting vacation from her past, a trip she took with her children during her marriage to Ben Affleck. Recounting this memorable getaway, Garner shared her experience on a recent episode of Ina Garten’s Happy Hour podcast.

A Journey to Remember

During their marriage, Garner and Affleck’s life was filled with family adventures. She recalled a particularly extraordinary six-week vacation in Paris where she took their children—Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14—out of school. While Affleck was busy shooting a “Batman-ish movie” in London, Garner and the kids explored French culture and picturesque sites.

Exploration and Fun

Garner described their time away as “wonderful” and “incredible,” mentioning the joy of “bopping around” various destinations. The family journeyed through iconic cities, including Venice and Paris, making unforgettable memories together. It’s clear that this getaway holds a special place in Garner’s heart, as she emphasized the fun they shared.

A Lasting Tradition

Garten, known for her culinary expertise, had recommended that Garner explore the enchanting canals of Paris by boat, suggesting a unique way to experience the city. This beautiful tradition has since become a cherished part of her life, showcasing how fondly she remembers those vibrant family moments.