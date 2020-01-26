Jennifer Aniston Jumped Out During Warner Bros Central Perk Tour

Jennifer Aniston shocked followers throughout a WarnerBros Studio Tour of the Friends series. When they proclaimed Joey as their favored actors’ participant, she offered followers a difficult time. The starlet recorded the place as she stood in as host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jennifer Aniston included an additional string to her bow today when she took control of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the day.

Aniston seized the day to go back to the Friends established on the WarnerBros lot, where The Ellen DeGeneres Show is likewise recorded, to stun some followers. Visitors collected on the popular Central Perk sofa to obtain their pictures taken, completely uninformed that Rachel Green herself was concealing behind them.

Aniston chose the best minutes to leap out, and also followers were actually howling when they recognized the starlet was truly there.

Obviously, the starlet was much less than amazed when site visitors claimed their favored personalities were Ross, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, or Monica. She actually looked to the cam and also made a happily irritated expression. But, seriously, why did no-one say Rachel?!

Rumors concerning a feasible Friends get-together have actually been drifting around considering that the series finished in 2004. Most lately, it was reported that HBO Max is taking into consideration an unscripted get-together episode, including the program’s initial actors participants…

The co-creator of Friends, Marta Kauffman, informed Entertainment Tonight at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards, “If it happens, we will certainly be involved in it… But I don’t know.” She proceeded, “It’s complicated. It’s very complicated… It’s everything. It’s a very complicated thing to do.”