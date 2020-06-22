Jennifer Aniston Confesses She Still Watches ‘Friends’ Episodes

While rejoining with Lisa Kudrow for Stars on Stars’, Jennifer Aniston opened up regarding re-watching old episodes of ‘Friends’ and why it left her hysterically laughing.

Greater than 16 years after Friends went off the air, Jennifer Aniston still catches upon an old episode now and then! “I like it,” Jennifer informed her Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, during a virtual catch-up for Variety’s Actors on Stars section. “I enjoy stumbling on a Friends episode. This set time, I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were searching for something to the recommendation, an old Friends point. Afterward, we stumbled on– there are mistakes on-line– and we sat there at the computer system, like two nerds, enjoying these slips, laughing at ourselves.”

Lisa admitted that she’s additionally dropped a rabbit hole of enjoying Friends slips, and Jennifer disclosed that she can still clearly keep in mind shooting many of the scenes. “I’ll generally bear in mind where we broke throughout the scene,” she discussed. “You and I would certainly always enter these fits of laughter because you had this remarkable capacity to– you will strike your punchline, and you would certainly make this charming point where you would damage.”

After they reminisced regarding those humorous minutes, Lisa confessed that she hasn’t been viewing old episodes of Friends since she’s still holding out hope that the cast will obtain rejoin “and watch them together.” Jennifer added, “I believe it would be a great deal of fun for us to do something like that.”

The Friends cast is set to reunite for an HBO Max special, yet the filming schedule has been shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, none of the cast participants are aware of what’s anticipated to go down when they come back with each other. “I can not wait to do that,” Phoebe gushed. “I really can’t wait to do that. Yeah, we do not understand whatever regarding it, we require to say. I assume we’re suggested to be amazed by some points too.”

The girls did verify that the reunion will certainly not be scripted, though– they will be appearing as themselves, and not as their personalities from the program. Fans have been anxiously awaiting this for a reasonably long time, but regrettably, the precise plans for shooting and launching the get-together special have not been verified right now. It’s coming, though!