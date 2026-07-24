Jennie Drops Heartache-Filled Solo Track “Less Than a Lover”

Blackpink singer Jennie has released a new solo single, “Less Than a Lover,” a wistful summer track that explores a relationship hovering between friendship and romance. Out now via OddAtelier/Columbia Records, the song arrives after she first previewed it during her headlining set at Governors Ball in New York City in June.

Jennie’s latest release is accompanied by a cinematic music video that matches the song’s ethereal mood. In the track, she leans into the blurred emotional space at the center of the lyrics, singing, “It’s more than lust/ It’s just enough,” and later adding, “And all I want this summer/ Is a little bit less than a lover/ Need a little bit less than a lover/ You get a little bit more than another.”

From Ruby to a new summer single

The new song follows Jennie’s debut solo EP, Ruby, which was released last March through her own record label, Odd Atelier. The 15-track project featured collaborations with Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

In the months since Ruby arrived, Jennie reunited with Blackpink for a world tour and a new album, Deadline. Released in February of this year, Deadline includes five tracks, among them the group’s comeback single “Jump.”

Festival dates ahead

Jennie will continue her summer solo festival run with a headlining performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago later this month. She is also set to make her first-ever appearance at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in August.