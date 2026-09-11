Jay-Z Unleashes Star Power with Timberlake and Pharrell in Paris

In a spectacular celebration of music and legacy, Jay-Z took the stage in Paris on Thursday, headlining a concert at Stade de France that marked the 30th anniversary of his iconic debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The event, part of his ongoing celebrations dubbed “Jay-Z30,” featured surprise appearances from chart-toppers Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.

Star-Studded Performances

Timberlake wowed the audience with his performance of “Holy Grail,” a track from Jay-Z’s 12th studio album, Magna Carta Holy Grail. He also treated fans to a rendition of “Until the End of Time,” a duet with Beyoncé from the deluxe edition of his landmark 2006 album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams, who previously joined Jay-Z during his New York anniversary concerts, joined him again in Paris. Together, they performed beloved hits including “Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Excuse Me Miss,” further electrifying the atmosphere of the already packed stadium.

A Summer of Celebrations

This concert in Paris continues a monumental summer for Jay-Z, who has been celebrating the anniversaries of both Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint as part of a series of high-profile shows. Notably, he made history with a three-night run at New York’s Yankee Stadium in July, featuring a star-studded lineup that included Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Eminem, Usher, and Rihanna, among others.

Additionally, during the opening night at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jay-Z was joined by actor Idris Elba for the introduction, as well as legendary artists Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, who performed classic Fugees hits such as “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

Looking Ahead