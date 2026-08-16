Jay Weinberg's Heartfelt Struggle with Collaboration Limitations

Jay Weinberg has opened up about a pivotal and challenging chapter in his life, revealing that he was hampered by a lack of “legal ability” to collaborate with other artists. This restriction left a part of his creative spirit feeling stifled, an admission he made during a recent interview.

Weinberg’s Post-Slipknot Journey

Since parting ways with Slipknot in 2023, Weinberg has ventured into a variety of projects. He has toured with Suicidal Tendencies, recorded tracks with Fuming Mouth, launched a new band called Portraits of an Apparition, released his first solo music, and recently teamed up with the Canadian duo Softcult for a new song titled “Drown Fountain.” This exploration reflects his desire to expand his artistic horizons.

The Struggle of Creative Expression

In his chat with Loyal to the Craft, Weinberg disclosed how a specific legal situation restricted him from collaborating with fellow musicians, stating that the song “Drown Fountain” had been on his mind since 2013. “I’ve had that song kicking around since 2013, you know. And much of this material is stuff that I’ve been honing for years,” he shared.

The Emotional Toll

He elaborated: “Not having the legal ability to play music with other people was definitely difficult because I look at music at least the creation and sharing of it, it’s that twofold thing.” Although he continued to create in private, he recognized that those pieces could not be released due to his legal obligations at the time. “A little part of my creative self, it was dying for sure because this is stuff that means a lot to me,” he noted. Even after 13 years, he still felt passionate about these songs and yearned to see them completed and shared.

A Focus on Collaboration

Weinberg expressed his belief in the importance of collaboration across various disciplines: “I’ve always considered that a healthy thing, to be able to play and create with people of all sorts of disciplines, all sorts of backgrounds.” With his latest projects, he has taken on a significant role in songwriting and instrumentation, while also reaching out to friends to help finalize his work.

Reflections on Slipknot

While he refrained from directly addressing his departure from Slipknot, which was described as a “creative decision” made in 2023, certain ideas he discussed during the interview had been in development since he joined the band in late 2013.

Looking Ahead