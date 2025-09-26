James Van Der Beek Reacts to Daughter’s Role in Dawson’s Creek

In a heartwarming moment that highlights family ties and nostalgia, James Van Der Beek celebrated a memorable performance of his daughter inspired by “Dawson’s Creek.” The actor, known for his iconic role in the beloved series, shared his pride and encouragement for his daughter’s theatrical debut, offering fans a glimpse into their family dynamics. This article delves into the emotional milestones of the Van Der Beek family, as well as the legacy of “Dawson’s Creek” in their lives.

James Van Der Beek expressed his genuine pride in his daughter’s performance, despite a small mishap during her scene. “I was more proud of how you handled the mess-up than if you’d done it all perfectly from the start,” he shared. This sentiment reflects his appreciation for resilience and character, qualities that he values deeply in his children.

As his daughter celebrated another year, James—father to Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 2—offered heartening advice: “Keep taking big swings, kiddo,” he advised. “Risk imperfection. Keep dreaming big and most importantly, be true to who you are. Because, while only YOU will know exactly who your most authentic self will be, as someone who’s known you your whole life… I can guarantee you’re going to love her.”

The Family Connection

James’ wife, Kimberly, echoed his sentiments, expressing her admiration for their firstborn. Alongside a heart-eyed emoji, she commented, “Our firstborn baby.” The couple’s shared pride illustrates the supportive and loving environment they nurture for their children, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and potential.

Legacy of “Dawson’s Creek”

The Van Der Beeks recently reconnected with the legacy of “Dawson’s Creek” during a reunion in NYC on September 22. The event included James’ former co-stars Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and more, who gathered to support him and the organization F–k Cancer. Kimberly reflected on the warmth and connection felt in the theater, celebrating both her husband’s career and the enduring impact of the series.

The reunion was not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but also a reminder of the lasting friendships and collaborations born from the show. “Dawson’s Creek” continues to influence the Van Der Beek family, intertwined with their personal and professional lives in meaningful ways.

As James Van Der Beek balances his roles as an actor and father, his family’s journey offers fans an intimate look at their shared values of bravery, authenticity, and love. This connection to “Dawson’s Creek” remains a significant chapter in their narrative, bridging past and future through the generations.