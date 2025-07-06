James Gunn Highlights Superman’s Political Roots and Lost Kindness

James Gunn’s perspective on “Superman” infuses fresh relevance into the legendary superhero’s story. As the DC Studios’ head, Gunn delves into the core themes of his upcoming film, presenting “Superman” as more than just a tale of heroics. The narrative is deeply rooted in the idea of an immigrant seeking hope and a new beginning, reflecting broader themes of human kindness and societal values. This viewpoint underscores the film’s political nuances, which Gunn unapologetically embraces, inviting audiences to reconsider the essence of heroism and humanity.

The American Narrative Behind ‘Superman’

In a revealing discussion with The Times of London, James Gunn elaborated on how “Superman” embodies the quintessential American story. He described the character as an immigrant who journeys from another realm to find a better life, symbolizing the immigrant spirit that built America. Gunn emphasized that the film explores human kindness—a virtue he feels is increasingly neglected in today’s world.

“I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America,” Gunn explained. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Political and Moral Undertones

Addressing the film’s political subtext, Gunn acknowledges differing interpretations among audiences, especially in light of current debates on immigration. However, he remains steadfast in his portrayal of kindness as a fundamental human trait. Unconcerned with potential criticisms, Gunn champions the message alongside the film’s narrative.

“Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them,” he remarked.

Gunn further highlighted the deeper moral questions the film poses: “Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what—which is what Superman believes—or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

Exciting New Cast

Scheduled for release on July 11, “Superman” stars David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The cast also features Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. This ensemble brings Gunn’s vision of Superman’s layered story to life, promising a film that resonates on multiple levels.