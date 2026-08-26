James Gunn Expresses Deep Gratitude as 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' Filming Ends

Filming for the highly anticipated film “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” has officially concluded, bringing the project one step closer to its theatrical release. Director and writer James Gunn shared the exciting news with fans through a post on Threads.

A Joyful Wrap on Filming

In his post, Gunn expressed his gratitude, stating, “That’s a wrap on principal photography for ‘Man of Tomorrow.’ Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew.” He accompanied the message with two photographs: one showing actor Nicholas Hoult jumping into a lake after the last shot and another featuring the team at video village during the shoot, emphasizing the fun atmosphere on set.

Plot and Returning Cast

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” serves as a sequel to 2025’s “Superman,” with David Corenswet reprising his role as the iconic Man of Steel. This time, Superman must team up with his longtime adversary Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, to confront an even greater threat in the form of the super-intelligent villain Brainiac, portrayed by Lars Eidinger.

Familiar Faces and New Additions

Returning to the franchise, Rachel Brosnahan is back as Lois Lane, alongside other familiar faces such as Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Milly Alcock, noted for her cameo as Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El in the previous installment, will also return after headlining this summer’s DC film “Supergirl.” Additionally, Aaron Pierre makes his debut as John Stewart, a character who will also be featured in the upcoming HBO Max series “Lanterns.”

Release Date and Updates