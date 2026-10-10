Is Steely Dan the Ultimate Rush Inspiration?

Rush and Steely Dan, while sharing an affinity for intricate musical craftsmanship, have forged distinct identities within the rock landscape. Both bands are celebrated for their technically demanding productions that often leave fellow musicians in awe. They each have penned compelling songs reflecting the mundanities of suburban life, encapsulated in Rush’s “Subdivisions” and Steely Dan’s “Deacon Blues.” However, their lyrical styles diverge significantly—Rush’s Neil Peart often ventures into weightier themes, while Steely Dan, founded by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, integrates sophisticated jazz elements into their rock sound. While Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart played every note on Rush’s albums, Becker and Fagen curated their sound by collaborating with talented session musicians.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Geddy Lee expressed his admiration for Steely Dan, revealing he is “a huge fan” of the iconic band. “I almost named my daughter Aja after that record. I love that record so much. I wore it out,” Lee admitted, underscoring the deep-seated respect he holds for their work.

Do Rush like Steely Dan? I found out the answer. New interview video from my cover-story sessions with Geddy, Alex, and Anika just posted. pic.twitter.com/5Dpth0Ni9Y — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) October 7, 2026

New Rush drummer Anika Nilles shares a similar admiration for the late Jeff Porcaro, who played on three Steely Dan albums, including Katy Lied. Furthermore, guitarist Alex Lifeson has expressed his fondness for Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, a key collaborator with Steely Dan. “Has there been anybody more versatile than Skunk?” Lifeson mused. “So many styles in his playing, and intelligence.”

Lee further elaborated on what he finds fascinating about Steely Dan. He noted their ability to blend commercial appeal with complex musicality, remarking, “What amazed me about Steely Dan was how commercial they were. At the same time, just fucking really complex and interesting, you know?” He acknowledged their unique ability to challenge listeners while remaining accessible, calling it “an amazing feat.” Rush, too, made strides toward tighter compositions starting in the Eighties, though Lee humorously remarked that the reduction in song length was minimal: “from 14 minutes to seven.”

Trending Stories



Editor’s picks



Historically, it appears that Steely Dan’s founders, Fagen and Becker (who passed away in 2017), have never publicly commented on Rush’s work. However, they did express their thoughts on progressive rock—an area where Rush draws significant influence. Becker once noted regarding bands like Yes, one of Rush’s identifiable inspirations, “the more complex groups…are interesting,” but expressed a critical view of their development. “I’ve yet to hear one of those groups that seemed to have developed into anything more than quick changes and super niceties.”