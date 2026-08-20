Alex Lifeson and 10 Other Musicians Who Quit Cannabis

In a surprising turn of events, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has decided to quit marijuana as the band gears up for a much-anticipated reunion tour. Lifeson, who humorously claimed in a 2015 interview that he composed “80 percent” of his intricate guitar parts with the help of THC, shared his reasons for this change in a recent cover story for Rolling Stone Canada. “I started having these negative feelings about my confidence and about what was ahead of us,” he explained. “This is interfering with the way my brain should be working, and the kind of focus and discipline that all of a sudden I really wanted to have in my life.”

The Trend of Musicians Quitting Weed

Lifeson is not the first artist to publicize a decision to quit weed, though many have had varying levels of success in sticking to it. Some musicians’ attempts were more serious, while others were less genuine.

Willie Nelson’s Promise

Willie Nelson (sort of)

In a November 2019 interview with KSAT, Willie Nelson announced he was hanging up his smoking habit after 65 years. “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past,” he admitted, citing breathing issues that led him to cancel tour dates that summer. Shortly after, his publicist clarified that Nelson had given up smoking, but still enjoyed cannabis in edible and vaping forms.

Lukas Nelson’s Commitment

Lukas Nelson

Following in his father’s footsteps, Lukas Nelson chose to quit both weed and alcohol in 2023. He clarified, “I wouldn’t call it sober completely, because I’ll still do mushrooms,” suggesting a balanced approach to substance use.

Paul McCartney Reflects on Cannabis

Paul McCartney

In a 2012 interview, McCartney stated he was done with marijuana after decades of use. Yet, despite his claims, paparazzi sightings and celebrity accounts have fueled speculation about his ongoing relationship with cannabis.

Snoop Dogg’s Stunt

Snoop Dogg (except not)

In November 2023, Snoop announced his intention to quit smoking, suggesting family responsibilities were the motivation. However, shortly after, it was revealed this was part of a marketing stunt for a smokeless fire pit company, frustrating fans and followers alike.

Miley Cyrus’ Journey

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus stated in a May 2017 Billboard interview that she quit smoking to achieve clarity for her album Younger Now. While she initially quit for artistic reasons, by early 2019, she was back to smoking, admitting she got high with her mother. However, in 2025, she expressed a commitment to sobriety, declaring, “Sobriety is really like my god.”

Justin Bieber’s Struggles

Justin Bieber

In his 2020 docuseries Seasons, Bieber traced a problematic relationship with weed back to his teenage years and expressed intentions to quit. By 2025, however, sources reported his return to smoking, framing it as a normal part of his current lifestyle.

SZA’s Shift

SZA

In February 2022, SZA casually mentioned that she had quit weed, noting the vivid dreams she began experiencing. A year later, she reflected on her decision, stating, “don’t miss it at all. Never thought I’d say that.”

Neil Young’s Experimentation

Neil Young

Young quit cannabis on doctor’s orders in January 2011, treating it as an experiment after four decades of use. In his memoir Waging Heavy Peace, he revealed challenges in songwriting without it. By 2014, he admitted to reintroducing cannabis into his life, albeit in moderation.

David Crosby’s Return to Cannabis

David Crosby

After getting clean in the 1980s, Crosby included weed in his sobriety. However, he later re-evaluated and decided cannabis wasn’t part of his problem, embracing it again as he approached his 80th birthday.

Kid Cudi’s Evolution

Kid Cudi

Having dubbed himself a “lonely stoner,” Cudi first quit in 2011. Following a stint in rehab in 2024, he acknowledged he had been smoking excessively—up to 15 blunts a day. Now, he limits his usage and is focused on a more balanced relationship with cannabis.