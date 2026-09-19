Inside Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson's Stunning Canadian Home

Nestled in the serene beauty of Muskoka, Ontario, Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson’s lakeside estate offers a stunning getaway reminiscent of the renowned Hamptons, just north of Toronto. This picturesque property reflects not only their personal journey but also the breathtaking landscapes characteristic of the region.

The Dream Home of Reality TV Stars

Herjavec, best known as a star on Shark Tank, and Johnson, a former champion on Dancing With the Stars, opened the doors to their expansive three-acre property, which they have called home since marrying in 2016. The couple shares this idyllic setting with their 8-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven. Herjavec also has three older children—Brendan, Skye, and Caprice—from his first marriage to Diane Plese.

A Unique Lakeside Experience

In a recent tour video with Homeworthy, Herjavec expressed his enthusiasm for Muskoka, stating, “This part of the world has more lakes per capita than any other place in the world.” He highlighted the unique charm of the area, where boathouses are designed right on the water, allowing residents to navigate directly to their homes by boat.

Living Close to Nature and Friends

The couple’s stunning property spans a private peninsula, striking a balance between seclusion and proximity. While they enjoy their tranquil lifestyle, they are also neighbors with Herjavec’s longtime costar Kevin O’Leary, fostering a sense of community among friends in this beautiful retreat.