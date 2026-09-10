India's Sagar Pictures Entertainment Presents Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I

Sagar Pictures Entertainment, the esteemed Indian studio famous for its historical adaptations, is embarking on an ambitious seven-part theatrical venture inspired by the revered “Bhagavata Mahapurana.” This cinematic journey will commence with “Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata,” set for a global release in 2027. The announcement has generated anticipation, especially with the unveiling of the first teaser poster.

Exploring Spiritual Landscapes

The title “Vishnurata,” meaning “the one always protected by Vishnu,” refers to King Parikshit from the “Bhagavata Mahapurana.” This title sets the stage for a narrative deeply rooted in spirituality, highlighting the themes of devotion, dharma, and the intertwined relationship between humanity and the divine, as asserted by the studio.

The Visionary Team Behind the Project

Co-directors Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra, both members of a renowned filmmaking lineage tied to the successful “Ramayana” (1987) television adaptation, are steering this new project. The brothers, who are also grandsons of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, expressed a personal connection to the stories of the “Bhagavatam.” “For millions of Indians, we believe these stories exist not only as spiritual knowledge, but as part of our civilizational memory,” they stated. They emphasize the uniqueness of cinematic expression for each generation, stating, “Every generation must discover its own cinematic language.”

A Dedicated Approach to Storytelling

The duo dedicated six years to studying the “Bhagavatam” before they felt ready to adapt it for the screen. They noted that the narrative’s vast scale and imaginative depth necessitated a different treatment, remarking, “The scale and imagination of the text demanded a vast cinematic canvas.”

Pioneering Production Techniques

As production nears completion, Sagar Pictures Entertainment is adopting an innovative approach, blending expansive production design inspired by devotional art forms, including paintings and sculptures. Akash and Amrit Sagar Chopra stated, “We wanted to remain true to the images we have grown up seeing… Our attempt with ‘Vishnurata’ is to bring that familiar and sacred visual memory to life.” They aspire to deliver a visual experience that honors the original artistry while utilizing contemporary cinematic techniques.

Global Reach and Future Plans

“Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata” is poised to launch in theaters worldwide, with plans to showcase the film in various premium formats. Details regarding the film’s specific content and further information surrounding Part I are anticipated later, promising to deepen viewer involvement in this monumental saga.

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