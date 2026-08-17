Taylor Swift's Obsession with Phoebe Bridgers' Latest Album

Taylor Swift has publicly declared her admiration for Phoebe Bridgers’ latest album, Lost Weekend, revealing that she can’t stop listening to it. In a heartfelt social media post celebrating Bridgers’ birthday, Swift praised both her friend and collaborator, hailing the album as a “triumph.” She remarked, “It’s her birthday but she gave us a gift. This album is an absolute triumph in every way. To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty,” she added, capping off her message with, “Happy bday I love you!!”

Collaboration and Creative Partnership

Bridgers collaborated with her usual team, Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, on Lost Weekend, but she also enlisted the help of Jack Antonoff, Swift’s longtime producer. Antonoff co-wrote several tracks and co-produced all 16 songs on the album alongside Berg and Gruska. This partnership not only highlights Bridgers’ evolving sound but also strengthens the connections within the music community.

Previous Collaborations

Their musical relationship blossomed in 2021 when Bridgers featured on Swift’s “Nothing New,” a vault track from the re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version). This collaboration was a significant moment for fans and the artists alike. Swift expressed her admiration for Bridgers, saying, “Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world. I love her voice, and I also love that she’s a very funny person.” Bridgers, excited about the collaboration, responded, “I’ve been waiting for this text my entire life.”

Eras Tour Connection

The pair had a chance to perform “Nothing New” live during the Eras Tour, where Bridgers opened for Swift. Their inaugural live performance of the track in Nashville represented a full-circle moment for both artists. Fans were thrilled to witness this connection, especially considering Bridgers’ past admiration for Swift, showcased when she posed with a sign for the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Inspiration and Impact