Immigrant Journey ‘Nina Roza’ Shines at Vancouver Film Festival

The 45th Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) celebrated excellence in cinema by announcing its 2026 juried award winners, featuring standout films that honor diverse storytelling. The festival honored Geneviève Dulude-De Celles’ “Nina Roza,” Nyla Innuksuk’s “In the Heart of the South,” and Marie Clements’ “How We Stand,” marking a significant recognition of narratives that explore human experiences and complexities.

A Triumph for ‘Nina Roza’ and the Immigrant Experience

The coveted Summit Award was bestowed upon “Nina Roza,” directed by Dulude-De Celles. The jury lauded the film for its compassionate portrayal of the immigrant experience, identity, and belonging. Centering on a protagonist returning to his hometown after 28 years, the film delves into the mystery surrounding a young artistic prodigy. The jury emphasized, “We all know what it’s like to long for home,” acknowledging the film’s captivating direction, authentic performances, stunning cinematography, and evocative music. Ian Bawa’s “Strong Son” was noted with a special mention.

‘In the Heart of the South’: A Showcase of Canadian Cinema

Nyla Innuksuk’s “In the Heart of the South” was honored with the Horizon Award, recognized as a “strong example of Canadian cinema.” The jury highlighted the polished performances of Anna Lambe and Zorga Qaunaq, as well as the film’s sophisticated cinematic approach. In addition, Nathan Donovan’s “Clubfoot” received a special mention from the Horizon jury.

Exploring Ecological Themes with ‘Ceremony’

Banchi Hanuse’s “Ceremony” captured the Tides Award for its compelling exploration of the disappearance of ooligan fish from Bella Coola and the Nuxalk Nation’s efforts to sustain their environment. The jury praised the film’s beautiful cinematography and inventive storytelling, commending its portrayal of community resilience and ancestral strength in challenging imposed systems. Carol Nguyen’s “Still Night, Burning House” also earned a special mention.

British Columbia’s Own: ‘How We Stand’

Marie Clements’ “How We Stand” received the Arbutus Award, which spotlights British Columbia filmmaking. The film, chronicling the story of sisters separated by tragedy, confronts difficult histories with a surrealist style and powerful storytelling. The jury remarked on how it “brings [history] into vivid, real, human focus,” citing its ability to entertain, educate, and provoke self-reflection. Hayley Gray and Kaayla Whachell’s “Send the Rain” received a special mention in this category.

Vanguard Award Winner: ‘Hear the Yellow’

The Vanguard Award went to Banu Sıvacı for “Hear the Yellow,” which the jury commended for its “remarkable depth” and “singular cinematic language.” The film was recognized for its bold character work and intelligent metaphor, which elegantly juxtaposes rural and urban landscapes while delving into a family divided by time. Samuel Urbina’s “That Shadow Fading” was acknowledged with a special mention.

Animated Recognition for ‘Pre-Parenting’

The Short Forum Award was awarded to “Pre-Parenting,” an animated work by Taiwan-based filmmaker Yu Yu. The jury also highlighted Kamal Aljafari’s “Going Home” with a special mention, recognizing the creative contributions within this exciting category.

The juried awards were announced as VIFF concluded its 45th edition on October 11, celebrating an inspiring array of films that push boundaries and spotlight unique narratives.

Recognition of the VIFF 2026 Jury Members

Summit Award: Rhia Aden, Nach Dudsdeemaytha, Caitlyn Sponheimer

Horizon Award: Arjun Ayillath, Madeleine Davis, Michael Mann

Tides Award: Selwyn Jacob, Lyana Patrick, Jeff Lee Petry

Arbutus Award Jury: Josephine Anderson, Brenda Lieberman, David Taylor

Vanguard Award Jury: Joaquin Cardoner, Caroline Monnet, Sarah Shamash