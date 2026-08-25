Howie Mandel's Near-Death Experience from COVID Self-Medication

Comedian Howie Mandel is shedding light on his ongoing struggles with mental health, particularly his experiences with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The “America’s Got Talent” judge has been candid about the challenges he has faced, especially during the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Struggles with Mental Health

Mandel’s openness about his mental health battles resonates with many. His original reflections touch upon how these challenges have influenced his life, especially his well-being during the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the pandemic. “I almost died from self-medicating,” he shared, highlighting the dangerous coping mechanisms he fell into as a means of managing his anxiety and obsessive thoughts.

The Impact of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic created an environment that exacerbated mental health issues for countless individuals, and Mandel was no exception. He found himself navigating an uncharted territory where his compulsions were intensified. This revelation underscores the critical need for awareness around mental health, particularly in times of crisis.

A Call for Understanding

Through his experiences, Mandel emphasizes the importance of recognizing and understanding mental health challenges. His willingness to share his story not only helps destigmatize these afflictions but also encourages others to seek help and support when needed. The discussions around mental health are more vital than ever, especially as many people continue to experience the lingering effects of the pandemic.