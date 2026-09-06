Oasis Documentary Sparks Standing Ovation in Electrifying Venice

As the Venice Film Festival unfolded on Saturday night, a wave of nostalgia and excitement surged through the audience as Liam and Noel Gallagher premiered their highly anticipated documentary, “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” The atmosphere inside the Palazzo del Cinema was electric, with fans eagerly awaiting the reunion of the iconic brothers who once dominated the rock scene with their band Oasis.

An Emotional Reunion on the Red Carpet

The Gallagher brothers made a memorable entrance, bypassing the usual red carpet routine by walking through the cinema’s entrance, prompting a roar of excitement from fans who donned bucket hats and band merchandise. They sang along to hits like “Acquiesce” and “Wonderwall” as they waited. Dressed in sleek black attire—Liam in a casual blazer over a T-shirt and Noel in a zip-up jacket—the brothers captured the essence of rock ‘n’ roll while engaging with fans who chanted “Oasis! Oasis! Oasis!” as they signed autographs.

A Night of Celebration and Nostalgia

Once the documentary began, the energy in the room skyrocketed. Attendees clapped after nearly every live performance featured in the film, and many were moved to tears during powerful renditions of songs like “Champagne Supernova.” The standing ovation at the film’s conclusion lasted an impressive eight minutes, with the brothers looking slightly bewildered by the outpouring of support. At one point, Liam playfully checked his watch, asking, “Should we fuck off?” before being encouraged by creator Steven Knight to stay and soak it all in.

Behind the Documentary

Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” documents the duo’s reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, heralded as one of the most anticipated comebacks in rock history. The film showcases intimate footage from backstage and onstage, including the first joint interview with the feuding brothers in over two decades. Set to hit theaters on September 11 and later streaming on Disney+, it captures the essence of their tumultuous yet iconic relationship.

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