How Icons Farrah Fawcett and Judy Jetson Shaped M3GAN’s Look

In the cinematic universe of “M3GAN 2.0,” costume design plays a pivotal role in bringing characters to life, seamlessly intertwining style inspirations from icons like Farrah Fawcett and Judy Jetson. The film’s eye-catching aesthetics, shaped by costume designer Jeriana San Juan, are crucial in crafting the narrative, with M3GAN’s armor standing out as a blend of vintage elegance and futuristic innovation. As we dive into the details, we’ll explore how these inspirations were woven into the fabric of the movie’s visual storytelling, enhancing each character’s unique essence.

The killer doll is back. This time with a new task: to take down a rogue robot named AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), who threatens to destroy humanity.

Costume designer Jeriana San Juan found herself having to create contrasting looks: M3GAN’s preppy and ferocious aesthetic, and a femme fatale look for AMELIA.

Channeling Farrah Fawcett: AMELIA’s Allure

San Juan explains, “AMELIA has to operate with a soldier sensibility like a civilian soldier, and there are opportunities where her objective is to seduce and disarm through seduction. That’s where this idea of a glam Farrah Fawcett image came from. It’s what inspires her look.” She further elaborates, “I wanted to embed her color story into tactical colors that are between the lines of neutrals so that she can move about the world a little bit more unnoticed.”

The Futuristic Appeal: M3GAN Meets Judy Jetson

As the dolls battle each other in various futuristic attire, innovative glamour becomes a centerpiece when M3GAN, Gemma (Allison Williams), Cady (Violet McGraw), Cole (Brian Jordan Alvarez), and Tess (Jen Van Epps) find themselves face-to-face with AMELIA at an AI convention. While the team chooses to remain incognito in neon costumes, M3GAN steals the outfits of one of the dancers performing at the convention to blend in, where she ends up dancing on stage in front of a tech-mogul audience to target AMELIA.

San Juan describes M3GAN’s armor look as “all vacuum molded tinted plastics. I pitched the idea of all the robots being candy colored so that it felt like a playful doll idea of a robot. It became Gundam meets Judy Jetson,” San Juan says. “I also infused into that my first passionate interaction with robotics, which was with my 1990s see-through Game Boy.”

M3GAN’s Evolution: A Style with Purpose

While M3GAN lurks around the city in her robotic dress, it’s revealed that she’s been watching the inside of Gemma’s house without her physical robotic body, where she’s been studying and analyzing how both Cady and Gemma have grown individually since her absence. “With that sense of maturity, how does she want to see herself? I wanted to empower her and give her a sense of a little bit more maturity, with artistic and sartorial growth,” San Juan recalls. “In the first movie, her objective was to be a doll and to be an American Girl-inspired companion for Cady. This time around, she has more at stake in her own visual identity. I distilled that down to this image of a mod second-wave feminist, 1960s Avengers ideal.”