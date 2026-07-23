How a Cult 1979 Gang Movie Fueled an Ultramarathon

An ultramarathon built around a cult 1979 gang movie is leaning all the way into its cinematic roots, turning New York City into the backdrop for an all-night run that aims to feel as raw and immersive as the film that inspired it.

All Smiles

Image Credit: Xavier Khan



The event’s creator, Aydelotte, says the aim was to design something that would not feel like a standard sanctioned race. Instead, the idea was to build an underground running experience rooted in authenticity and singularity, while bringing the world of “The Warriors” to the streets that inspired it.

“I wanted to create a unsanctioned, underground running experience that was completely authentic and unique — and bring the world of ‘The Warriors’ to life on the streets that inspired it,” Aydelotte tells Rolling Stone. “From the beginning, the goal has been to immerse our runners in a neon-soaked New York odyssey, one that explores the same themes that have made the film endure for nearly 50 years: identity, unity, power, and the search for home. And above all that, there are few opportunities in life to dress up like a gangster and run through the streets of New York all night long, and this is one of them.”