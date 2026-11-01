Heidi Klum’s 2026 Halloween Costume: Tattoos and Surprising Details

Heidi Klum has outdone herself once again, solidifying her reign as the undisputed Queen of Halloween. As the highly anticipated season of costumes approaches, Klum has given fans a sneak peek into her grotesque and imaginative look for the 2026 Halloween festivities. Known for her elaborate transformations, Klum’s latest creation promises to steal the spotlight during her annual bash.

The Vision Behind the Costume

This year, Klum is set to unveil a truly unique costume that features a striking and gruesome twist: she will transform into a life-sized bloody severed hand. This concept, she revealed during an exclusive chat with E! News on the red carpet, is deeply personal. “Literally, my left hand inspired me,” she explained, sharing the thought process behind her avant-garde look. “I looked at my hand and I was thinking, ‘How can I fit my body into this hand?’ There must be a way… Two legs could fit into fingers and the body in my palm, and it did work.”

A Labor of Love

The preparation for such an elaborate costume is no small feat. Klum disclosed that it took her team months of hard work to create the detailed prosthetics required for her extraordinary vision. On the day of her 25th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York, she spent six hours getting ready, demonstrating her commitment to the art of Halloween. “Many hands doing this hand,” she humorously pointed out, highlighting the collaborative effort involved in bringing her costume to life.

Personal Touches

What truly sets Klum’s costume apart is the meticulous attention to detail, particularly the replication of her real left hand. The prosthetic will feature her green stone wedding ring and the finger tattoo that reads “Tom,” an affectionate nod to her husband, Tom Kaulitz. As she remarked, “I got it on our wedding day,” emphasizing the sentimental significance behind her costume.