Harry Shum Jr.'s Memorable Role in Mariah Carey’s Video

Harry Shum Jr. is making waves on Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), defending his dance credentials while preparing for a standout performance alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson. With a noteworthy appearance scheduled for “Mariah Carey Week” on October 6, Shum’s dance experience is anything but ordinary.

From Backup Dancer to DWTS Contestant

In a recent exclusive interview with E! News, Shum revealed a surprising connection to the iconic pop star Mariah Carey. When asked by host Erin Lim Rhodes whether he was the “braids guy” in Carey’s music video for the hit song “It’s Like That,” Shum candidly admitted, “Embarrassingly, that is me.” His memorable cameo as a backup dancer, complete with cornrows and an all-white suit, may have been fleeting, but it marked a significant moment in his career.

A Challenge to Be Noticed

Despite his notable appearance, even Shum’s own family had difficulty spotting him in the video when it first aired in 2005. “You couldn’t rewind it back then,” the 44-year-old actor explained, recalling how they had to wait another hour to see it again, a luxury his family wasn’t keen on. His brief moment in the spotlight only adds to his impressive dance history as he embarks on this new journey on DWTS.

Gratitude to Choreography Mentors

Shum credits choreographer Debbie Allen for his fortunate opportunity to work with Mariah Carey. Her influence and mentorship have undoubtedly played a role in shaping his successful dance career, which continues to evolve on the DWTS stage.