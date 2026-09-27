Harry Opens Up About Archie and Lilibet's UK School Life

In a recent interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV, Prince Harry shared insights into his family’s return to the UK, expressing joy at being back on British soil. He noted that his children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are flourishing and “happy in school.” The couple’s move back, which took place on August 26, 2026, came after they established a life in Montecito, California, following their exit as working royals in 2020.

Harry’s remarks followed an event where he participated in a skydive outside Toronto, an endeavor that fulfilled a promise to a 102-year-old World War II veteran while raising awareness for military charities. “It’s been great — to be back on terra firma, actually!” he said during the interview.

Prince Harry Discusses Family’s UK Move

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

When questioned about the motivations behind their return to the UK, Harry acknowledged that personal and financial aspects played a role. He mentioned there were “lots of reasons” for relocating, but opted not to delve deeper to avoid overshadowing his efforts to raise funds for Canadian veterans.

Challenges and Changes in the UK

The transition back to the UK has not come without its challenges. The family has faced public disagreements with Buckingham Palace regarding their official status. A letter authorized by King Charles III, which was sent to government and military officials, underscored that Harry and Meghan are now considered “private citizens” and outlined restrictions on their conduct.

While King Charles III expressed happiness about spending time with Harry’s family, he has maintained that a “half-in, half-out” royal arrangement is unfeasible. There are reports that Harry and Meghan were “surprised” by the restrictions but have expressed a preference to be viewed as “public figures” as they await a decision on taxpayer-funded security.

Schooling for Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet