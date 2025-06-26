Haim Chats Cocktails, Quitting, and Dating’s Unexpected Truths

In the ever-evolving world of music and personal storytelling, Haim continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of humor and insight. In a recent interview, the Haim sisters—Danielle, Alana, and Este—explored themes from their new album, I Quit. From candid discussions about breakups to the importance of acknowledging awkward moments in relationships, the trio offered a glimpse into their creative process and personal lives.

Unpacking ‘I Quit’

Haim’s latest album, I Quit, is a testament to the cathartic power of calling it quits. While initially a placeholder, the title resonated deeply with the sisters. As Alana shared with Rolling Stone, “After a while, we just realized it really did feel like the perfect title.” The album navigates the emotional terrain of tough breakups and the joy of newfound independence.

Danielle added, “It honestly made us laugh.” Over homemade vodka cocktails, the sisters discussed the clever paparazzi-inspired marketing driving the album’s promotion. Alana even recounted a memorable failed date that echoed the album’s themes of humor and knowing when to walk away.

The Date That Wasn’t Meant to Be

Sharing her wildest worst date story, Alana described dating a comedian for a month. While initially optimistic, she reconsidered after a particular incident. On their way to get coffee, her date “let out the craziest fart I have ever heard in my life,” Alana said. Though the situation was ripe for shared laughter, the comedian’s failure to acknowledge it was a dealbreaker. “It’s the fact that he didn’t acknowledge that was maybe the funniest fart that I’ve ever heard in my life,” Alana remarked. “I was like, ‘We are never gonna work. This is where I draw the line here.’”

Behind the Scenes and Beyond

In their interview, Haim also touched upon sampling U2’s “Numb” after the Irish band borrowed from their tune “My Song 5.” They reflected on paparazzi shots they couldn’t recreate during the I Quit rollout and celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, Days Are Gone. Haim’s friendship with Stevie Nicks, who is collaborating with them on a new song, was another highlight. Alana noted, “There’s a lot of things to come that we’re very excited about.” Este added, “She’s always there for us, which is also such a crazy thing to say.”

Nicks’ gift of a shawl, fondly framed as a “blessed shawl,” symbolizes this cherished friendship.

From insightful album insights to anecdotes about dating mishaps, Haim’s narratives continue to resonate, promising much more to look forward to in their artistic journey.