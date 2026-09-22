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Hailey Bieber's Viral Suncare Brand Introduces Exciting Self-Tanner

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Hailey Bieber's Viral Suncare Brand Introduces Exciting Self-Tanner

As the Labor Day weekend fades into memory, we bid farewell to the warm glow of summer—and yet, there’s no need to say goodbye to our sun-kissed tans. With fall and winter approaching, self-tanners are making a triumphant return to our bodycare and skincare routines.

Introducing Carroten’s New Self-Tanning Line

Carroten, the renowned Greek heritage suncare brand, has expanded its product offerings in collaboration with SAYN. The brand first captured public attention in 2023 when Hailey Bieber shared her enthusiasm for their Intensive Tanning Gel, calling it “the best ever.” She introduced a clever hack of mixing the browning accelerator with SPF, ensuring sun-safe tanning.

Self-Tanners Arrive Just in Time for Colder Months

With SAYN’s guidance, Carroten has successfully broadened its reach in the U.S., becoming available on platforms like Amazon, Target, Ulta, and Walmart. Now, the collaboration has birthed their most significant launch—a self-tanner collection tailored for the chilly months ahead. This new line features three innovative products, each designed with different shades and undertones to beautifully color-correct your skin.

Say goodbye to the seasonal tan blues, as Carroten leads the way in sunless tanning solutions for a radiant glow all year round.

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