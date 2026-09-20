Hailey Bieber's Boldest Hair Change in Ten Years

Hailey Bieber recently unveiled a striking change to her look, just in time for fall. The founder of Rhode Beauty has gone from her signature light brown locks to one of her darkest hair colors in over a decade, signaling a bold transformation that fans are sure to admire.

A Stunning Autumnal Makeover

On September 19, Bieber showcased her new deep chocolate-hued hair in an Instagram post, where she confidently posed with a glossy pout. The new style comes courtesy of hairstylist Irinel de León, who was responsible for the model’s “fresh cut & style.” Meanwhile, celebrity colorist Matt Rez transformed her locks from highlighted brunette to a rich, vampy brown, marking this change as one of her most significant in years.

A History of Hair Transformations

This latest style is not the first time Hailey has surprised her fans with a dramatic hair makeover. Earlier this year, in March, she shocked onlookers with an icy blonde bob, suggesting a playful approach to her appearance as she seemingly tucked her caramel strands beneath a wig. In fact, the last time Bieber chose such a dark shade was back in 2015, when she attended the Met Gala in a striking blue mini dress that highlighted her then-dark tresses.

Family Life and Personal Changes

As she embraces this new look, Hailey continues to balance her role as a mother to her two-year-old son, Jack, with husband Justin Bieber. The couple recently celebrated their 8th anniversary, further solidifying their bond while navigating the challenges of parenthood and personal transformation.