Hailee Steinfeld: How Josh Allen Transformed My Life Journey

Hailee Steinfeld has found a new rhythm to life through her relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Her marriage has brought her an unexpected appreciation for slowing down, as she navigates between a thriving acting career and her husband’s demanding football schedule. This balance is shaping a unique lifestyle that harmonizes both their worlds.

Embracing a New Pace

The relationship between Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen has significantly impacted her lifestyle. Since their marriage in May, Hailee has embraced a slower pace, a contrast to the fast-moving nature of her career. “What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule,” she told Variety. Hailee finds herself planning her time around Josh’s consistent routine, allowing her to be present wherever he is.

A Shift in Focus

While Josh, 29, is focused on the NFL’s rigorous 2025 season, Hailee, 28, appreciates the chance to pause and support him. “This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life,” she shared. The NFL season offers her a brief respite before her own busy periods begin. When the offseason arrives, her acting commitments will command her attention, marking her ‘go-time’.

Transitioning from Work Mode

For Hailee, taking breaks from work was once a rare occurrence. Her relationship with Josh Allen has introduced her to the value of downtime, allowing her to relish moments off the clock. This transition speaks to how their marriage is not just a union of two people but a blending of lifestyles, creating a balance that enriches both their careers and personal lives.