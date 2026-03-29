Guns N' Roses Debut 'Nothin'' Live at 2026 Tour Launch

Guns N’ Roses thrilled fans by debuting “Nothin'” for the first time during their 2026 world tour opener. This much-anticipated performance took place in Monterrey, Mexico, marking a significant moment for the band and their followers. The live introduction of this track, alongside another first-time performance of “Atlas,” captivated attendees and set an exciting tone for the global tour.

### Unveiling “Nothin'” in Monterrey

Guns N’ Roses launched their 2026 tour with a bang, playing a 26-song set at Monterrey’s Parque Fundidora. Fans were particularly eager to see Guns N’ Roses perform “Nothin'” live, a track that had been long associated with the band’s Chinese Democracy sessions. The song made its official live debut to the delight of the audience at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival.

### Rediscovered Gems

Not only did fans see Guns N’ Roses perform “Nothin’,” but the band also introduced “Atlas” live for the first time, a track previously known as “Atlas Shrugged.” Released in December 2025 along with the tour announcement, these songs were eagerly anticipated and did not disappoint, showcasing the band’s creative evolution and deep catalog.

### Classic Hits and Covers

In addition to these debuts, Guns N’ Roses delivered a variety of their iconic hits and fan-favorite covers during the Monterrey concert. The setlist included well-loved tracks and covers like Velvet Revolver’s “Slither,” Black Sabbath’s “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” and the Damned’s “New Rose.” The performance underscored the band’s enduring appeal and musical versatility.

### Tour Highlights and Challenges

The tour, while exciting, began with the notable absence of keyboardist Melissa Reese. Announced just before the show, Reese is stepping away due to unforeseen personal reasons. Her contributions since rejoining the group in 2016 have been significant, and her absence will be felt as the band continues their journey across South America and the United States, eventually heading to Europe.

Guns N’ Roses will continue to captivate audiences as the tour progresses, with scheduled performances in Hollywood, Florida, and Daytona Beach, before embarking on their European leg. This tour is set to create more unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.