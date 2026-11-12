Gleb Savchenko and Kaitlin Trujillo Split: A Shocking Breakup

In a surprising turn of events, Gleb Savchenko has confirmed his breakup with model Kaitlin Trujillo, signaling the end of their nearly year-long relationship. The professional dancer, best known for his appearances on Dancing With the Stars, shared the news publicly, stating that he is now single and looking forward to taking time for himself.

Amicable Split

In an interview with Us Weekly on November 10, Savchenko expressed, “We’re good friends. We just decided to go our separate ways, and I’m taking my own time.” This amicable separation comes after their relationship was first made public in January during a romantic outing at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles.

Past Relationships and Personal Life

This breakup follows a tumultuous on-and-off relationship Savchenko had with his previous dance partner, Brooks Nader, who he was linked to after competing together on the show’s 33rd season. Their romance reportedly sparked early in their partnership, leading to complications that culminated in their breakup in April 2025. After that split, the 43-year-old dancer reflected on his past relationships, admitting to Us Weekly that he didn’t “have all the answers” to what went wrong.