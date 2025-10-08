Future, Chief Keef, Banda MS Set for Star-Studded Fest

In a groundbreaking blend of hip-hop and música mexicana, Fuerza Regida’s “Don’t Fall in Love Fest” is set to electrify San Bernardino this November. The festival brings together an impressive lineup of top artists, underscoring the vibrant fusion of diverse musical worlds. Headlined by Fuerza Regida and Future, this event promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

### A Stellar Lineup

Fuerza Regida’s frontman, JOP, has curated a star-studded lineup for the second annual “Don’t Fall in Love Fest.” Scheduled for November 22, the festival features performances from hip-hop heavyweight Future and iconic artists like Chief Keef. Representing música mexicana, Banda MS and Los Tucanes de Tijuana are set to deliver electrifying performances alongside rising talents such as Oscar Maydon and Netón Vega.

### Diverse Musical Acts

The festival showcases a rich tapestry of musical genres. Rap and hip-hop enthusiasts can look forward to acts like Saweetie, Baby Bash, and Snow Tha Product. Meanwhile, Chicano stars Lil’ Rob and MC Magic will add their unique flair to the mix. Mexican bands like Mi Banda el Mexicano and Banda Machos will further enhance the festival’s diverse offerings.

### Expanded Experience and Community Impact

This year’s festival, hosted by JOP’s Street Mob Records and Bobby Dee Presents, will feature two full-production stages and a club dome with cutting-edge sound and lighting. JOP expressed his excitement, stating, “Don’t Fall in Love Fest is back, and we’re coming back with full force… música mexicana meets rap across two stages.”

In addition to delivering an incredible musical experience, the festival also aims to support charitable causes. A portion of the proceeds will fund initiatives such as immigration legal assistance for the Latin community, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to cultural and social impact.

### Ticket Information and Accessibility

Festival-goers can secure their passes now, with general admission priced at $263. GA+ entry starts at $393, and VIP tickets are available for $688. This pricing ensures a range of options for attendees eager to immerse themselves in this unparalleled musical celebration.

This year’s “Don’t Fall in Love Fest” promises to be a landmark event, uniting audiences through the universal language of music and celebrating cultural diversity in a dynamic setting.