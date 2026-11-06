From Tejano Star to Congressional Leader: Bobby Pulido’s Journey

Bobby Pulido, the celebrated Tejano artist, has made a dramatic transition from a thriving music career to a newly minted role in public service. Just before clinching a contentious congressional seat this week, Pulido expressed his resolute intention to step away from music, stating, “If people want me to represent them and they believe that I could best represent them, I’m perfectly comfortable never having a concert again.” Although he shared this with a tone of seriousness, he lightheartedly added, “I’m putting a karaoke machine in my house” — a nod to the joy music has brought him over the years.

Stepping back from a successful 30-year career in music brings its own bittersweet emotions for Pulido. Born in Texas to Tejano musicians Robert Pulido and Diana Montez, he was immersed in music from a young age. His early experiences included playing alongside his high school mariachi band and performing with his father’s group, Los Clásicos. One of his early collaborations, “Contigo,” released in 1994, marked the beginning of his impressive musical journey.

The success of “Contigo” paved the way for Pulido’s debut album, Desvelado, which debuted the hit single “No Se Por Que,” reaching the Latin charts. The title track, “Desvelado,” achieved significant success and remains one of Pulido’s signature songs, despite myths suggesting it was originally intended for famed artist Selena Quintanilla — a rumor he later dispelled.

With his career gaining momentum, Pulido continued to make waves in the Tejano genre. He followed Desvelado with Enséñame, an album that fused cumbia and ranchera styles with country influences, and later released Llegaste a Mi Vida, which topped the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart. As the years progressed, Pulido produced more albums, such as Zona de Peligro and Siempre Pensando En Ti, and solidified his presence in both music and telenovelas.

Editor’s picks



Although some of Pulido’s later albums did not achieve the same commercial heights, the 2020s proved to be a rewarding period. In 2022, he received his first Latin Grammy for Best Tejano Album with Para Que Baile Mi Pueblo. Even as he prepared to leave his music career behind for politics, acclaim followed — he garnered a second Latin Grammy in 2025 for Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 1/En Vivo), along with a Grammy nomination for Best Mexican Music Album for Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía (Por La Puerta Grande). The latter’s second part is nominated for a 2023 Latin Grammy, with the ceremony set for November 12.

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone during his campaign launch, Pulido addressed skepticism regarding his political aspirations, stating, “I don’t blame them. I have been incredibly careful not to mix politics with my career. I understand if somebody says, ‘What does he know? He’s a singer.’ But that’s why you talk about the issues.” He drew parallels with famous figures in pop culture, gently challenging the doubters of his qualifications.

Throughout his campaign, Pulido maintained his musical roots, engaging with the community by performing at over 75 quinceañeras. He sang his hit “Desvelado” while also making it clear that his focus was on connecting with constituents and not merely performing. “I could foresee in the future maybe potentially doing a benefit and maybe using a concert here and there to help raise money for various causes that are really important to me,” he remarked. “But public service to me is much more powerful. I do music for me because I enjoy it, but when you’re serving, it’s not for you. It’s for other people, and I think my life would be complete that way.”