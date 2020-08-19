Friends’ Matthew Perry ‘has at all times been in love with Courteney Cox and cannot recover from her’

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing had been maybe the steadiest couple in Friends, welcoming twins by a surrogate before strolling off into the sundown for a life within the suburbs.

But by stories, fiction tipped over into actual life, with actor Matthew Perry stated to have been harboring deep emotions for his co-star Courteney Cox for the reason that present resulted in 2004.

That’s 16 years of crush.

Courteney, 56, was married to Scream actor David Arquette all through the latter half of the present till they broke up in October 2010. Three years later, she began present relationship companion, Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid.

But throughout a quick separation from Johnny in 2015, rumors flew that she’d appeared to Matthew – who turns 51 right this moment – for help and that friendship had lastly change into one thing extra.

“It’s no surprise that Matthew was one of the first people Courteney called after Johnny left her,” a source instructed Perez Hilton on time.

“They’ve leaned on each other before. There isn’t any pressure to put a label on it just yet, but they’re excited to see where this might go.”

Alas, the pair shut the story down, and Courteney reunited with Johnny, whereas Matthew dated Molly Hurwitz for two years before reportedly parting methods in May.

However, regardless of friends pouring chilly water on the claims, by different sources, Matthew’s emotions for his co-star nonetheless run deep.

“Matthew’s always been in love with her,” a source instructed US Weekly final yr.

“Matthew has by no means been capable of recover from her.”

Meanwhile, Matthew is not the one Friends star Courteney has been linked to.

In 2016, relationship rumors flew after she was noticed sharing a soft kiss with Matt LeBlanc, who performs Joey, outdoors of The Sunset Tower in Los Angeles after the NBC reunion.

Both had been single on time and seemed to be shut as Matt wrapped his arm around her waist; however, each later denied any whiff of romance.

And Courteney’s on-screen brother David Schwimmer, who performs Ross Geller, has additionally reportedly crushed exhausting on co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Following her 2005 break up from Brad Pitt, rumors flew that Jennifer, who performed Rachel Green, and her on-screen love curiosity David had been a relationship in actual life.

David went on to marry British artist Zoe Buckman in 2010, whereas Jen wed actor Justin Theroux in 2015.

But by current stories, together with his seven-year marriage to Zoe now over and Jen single following her divorce from Justin, David’s eager to reconnect.

“David’s always held a candle for Jen and has never stopped loving her,” a source claimed to New Idea journal.

“But it was a case of never being the right time as one of them was always in a relationship after their fling all those years ago.”

David’s rep denied the claims, telling Gossip Cop the story was false.