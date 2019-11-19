Food comparisons to help you when choosing what to eat

Wanting to have a healthy lifestyle requires not only doing a lot of sport and being an active person in general, but also having a healthy diet. We all have our guilty pleasures, which most of the time are not healthy at all, that tempt us from time to time, but our diet says no and if we have enough willpower, we will choose the correct option.

We have made up a list with some comparisons between foods of different categories, in order to understand the differences between healthy and unhealthy products, and to know which amount of the unhealthy ones you should eat if you want to both satisfy your pleasure and not to gain weight.

1 pack of rice cakes (132 kcal) = 3 nuggets (135 kcal)

100 g of broccoli (34 kcal) = 1 marshmallow (30 kcal)

100 g of dried fruit (359 kcal) = 1 muffin (350 kcal)

1 apple (52 kcal) = 1 handful of jelly bears (54 kcal)

100 g of muesli (150 kcal) = 1 small pack of chips (132 kcal)

1 glass of kefir (2.5%) (50 kcal) = 1 medium cappuccino (50 kcal)

1 glass of multifruit smoothie (85 kcal) = 1 small bottle of Coca-Cola (82 kcal)

1 handful of walnuts (100 g) (637 kcal) = 1 order of French fries (460 kcal)

100 g of raisins (264 kcal) = 100 g of jelly candies (350 kcal)

4 boiled eggs (310 kcal) = 1 cheeseburger (295 kcal)

3.2% yogurt with fruit pieces (58 kcal) = 1 medium croissant with stuffing (15 g) (65 kcal)

100 g of brown rice (337 kcal) = 2 Viennese waffles (330 kcal)

1 low-calorie fitness bar (275 kcal) = 1 strawberry ice cream (369 kcal)

1 boiled chicken breast (146 kcal) = 1 tasty homemade pancake (150 kcal)

