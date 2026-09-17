Final Tribute: A Heartfelt Goodbye to a Beloved King

At a private gathering, Geddy Lee, the legendary singer and bassist of Rush, shares a poignant moment with fellow founding member and guitarist Alex Lifeson. Over a glass of Macallan 25—Neil Peart’s favorite Scotch—they raise a toast to their absent bandmate, their “missing wingman.” In this bittersweet setting, reflections turn to the newly unveiled documentary, Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Within moments of viewing, audiences, moved to tears, realize they are not just mourning Peart’s absence but celebrating the extraordinary life of one of rock’s greatest drummers.

Honoring a Legend

Chronicling the life and contributions of Neil Peart, No One’s Disciple serves as a heartfelt tribute directed by Sam Dunn and Scot McFadyen, building upon their earlier work, Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage. This film is a farewell to a revered figure, a man whose intellect and artistry shaped Rush’s identity. Viewers are taken on a journey through Peart’s evolution, from a curious young boy in Hamilton to a prominent rock icon, revealing the philosophy and creativity that fueled his drumming and lyricism.

The Jam Sessions

Lee had long intended to pay homage to Peart, who passed away on January 7, 2020. Initially contemplating a concert to honor him, the pandemic shifted plans to a documentary format. To embody Peart’s spirit, Lee and Lifeson invited a group of drummers—Peart’s “drum brothers”—to participate in jam sessions, playing classic Rush tracks. This collaborative approach not only showcased their legendary songs but also celebrated Peart’s legacy through the heartfelt performances of drummers like Stewart Copeland and Danny Carey, who imbued the music with personal memories of Peart.

A Personal Reflection

Throughout the film, Lee shares candid thoughts about Peart, describing memorable encounters and the deep camaraderie the band shared. The various performances resonate emotionally, allowing for both remembrance and celebration. Even as they tackle the intricate rhythms that defined Peart’s drumming, the drummers reflect on his warmth, humor, and meaningful connection to his craft. This blend of nostalgia and reverence permeates the documentary, illustrating Peart’s complex character and the profound impact he had both within and beyond the music community.

Community and Connection

The premiere audience, energized and enthusiastic, engaged directly with the film, clapping along to “The Spirit of Radio” played during the end credits. However, No One’s Disciple is not merely a fan service; it is a tribute crafted from love and respect. As Lee and Lifeson humorously commemorate their experiences while navigating through emotional passages, they remind viewers of the enduring nature of Peart’s artistry. The journey through his life, filled with milestones and profound musical achievements, evokes a genuine understanding of who Neil Peart was—both to his friends and to fans worldwide.

A Final Farewell