Farah Khan Explains Not Holding Hands with Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan recently took to social media to share heartfelt reflections on her 21-year marriage to Shirish Kunder, revealing why she doesn’t hold hands with her husband in a viral post that has captured the attention of fans. This candid display not only showcases their enduring relationship but also highlights a playful exchange that resonates with many couples navigating their own unique dynamics.

A Look Back at Their Love Story

Farah Khan has always been protective of her family life, keeping her marriage with Shirish Kunder and their three children largely out of the public eye. However, in celebration of two decades together, she surprised followers with a touching montage filled with previously unseen photos from their wedding festivities. This poignant compilation opens with a lovely vintage snapshot of the couple beside a cradle in a children’s room, setting a nostalgic tone for the collection. As the montage progresses, viewers are treated to scenes of the couple basking in joy, culminating in a memorable image of them circling the sacred fire during their wedding rites, with Shah Rukh Khan and actress Himani Shivpuri quietly witnessing the ceremony. It’s widely known that Shah Rukh played a significant role, giving the bride away on her special day.

Humor in Their Anniversary Message

Accompanying the montage was a light-hearted note from Farah, cleverly aimed at an unnamed individual who had previously made a disparaging remark about the longevity of her first marriage. With a playful tone, she noted that their relationship remains strong over two decades, humorously mentioning that Shirish would need to step out of the house more often for them to hold hands in public. “21yrs ago sm1 ( who had not bn invited to our wedding) passed a bitchy comment that ‘I’ll attend her next one’…sorry pal this one’s going ok till now,” she wrote. She then added with a wink, “Happy anniversary @shirishkunder… we may not hold hands in public (for that you’ll have to come out with me??) but it’s you who holds our family together…n I??u.. have I embarrassed you enough??” The post exudes warmth and humor, illustrating their mutual understanding and camaraderie.

A Memorable Wedding Clip Resurfaces

Adding to the nostalgia, an earlier video surfaced online, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s participation in Farah’s wedding rituals. The footage captures the beloved actor under the priest’s guidance as he fulfills his ceremonial duties. After completing this significant moment, he affectionately hugged Farah and gave her a kiss on the cheek, further endearing himself to fans who cherish the bond shared between the trio.

Shirish Kunder’s Journey in Film and Their Relationship

Shirish Kunder, who has collaborated with Farah as an editor on various projects, ventured into directing with films like ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ and ‘Joker,’ though these endeavors did not meet commercial expectations. In an earlier interview, Farah addressed the dynamics of their partnership, revealing that despite her higher earnings, their relationship has never been marred by insecurity or ego—a refreshing contrast to many classic narratives where such themes dominate. She attributed their enduring bond to mutual respect and support, highlighting how they have navigated the industry’s highs and lows hand in hand.

Farah Khan’s reflections in her viral post not only celebrate her long-term marriage to Shirish Kunder but also provide an honest look at the dynamics of an unconventional yet loving partnership. Her insights underline that love takes many forms, and sometimes a little teasing makes for an enduring and cherished relationship.